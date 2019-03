United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leaves the Westin Hotel in Beijing, China, on March 28, 2019. A US delegation is in Beijing to conduct bilateral trade talks with China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2-R) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) arrive at the Westin Hotel in Beijing, China, on March 28, 2019. A US delegation is in Beijing to conduct bilateral trade talks with China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Negotiators from China and the United States resumed talks on Thursday with a view to wrapping up a deal to bring an end to a year-long trade war.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived Thursday morning in Beijing at the head of a delegation of senior officials for the two-day round of negotiations.