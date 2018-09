A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Markets in Seoul Tuesday fell on a day when investors once again felt the impact of the ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States, according to local market analysts.

The KOSPI indicator closed Tuesday with a setback of 5.46 points (0.24 percent), to stand at 2,283.20 points.