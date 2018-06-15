China warned on Friday that if the United States goes ahead and imposes tariffs on Chinese products, any agreements reached between the two countries in recent trade negotiations will not take effect.

"Earlier this month, China issued a statement after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' visit, in which we made clear that if the US implements new trade measures, including the imposition of tariffs, then all the agreements reached between the two sides will not come into effect," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press conference.