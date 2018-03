Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress in Beijing, China, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China on Thursday welcomed the signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, scheduled to take place later in the day in Santiago, Chile, and expressed hope that the initiative would go hand in hand with others from the region such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

China is not a part of the TPP but it "has been a strong advocate of trade liberalization and a key player of Asia Pacific cooperation," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference.