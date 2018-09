A picture made available 20 November 2014 shows Richard Liu Qiangdong, founder, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, attending the first World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, 19 November 2014. EPA-EFE/LONG WEI

JD.com Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong denies any wrongdoing in connection with his arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct in Minneapolis, and it's likely no charges will be filed, his attorneys said Monday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Liu, 45, was taken into custody by Minneapolis police on Friday and released the next day.