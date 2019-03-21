Chinese automobile company Geely made a net profit of 12.55 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) in 2018, some 18 percent more than the previous year, despite a decline in sales of vehicles in the country for the first time since 1990.

In the 2018 results published by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company accepted the dip in demand and economic uncertainty - in 2017 the increase in its profit was 108 percent - but it continued to be the top local brand in terms of sales volume, rising from 1.25 million vehicles sold to 1.5 million.