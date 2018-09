A tugboat maneuvers a container ship of Chinese Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven, northern Germany, Jul. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The profits of Chinese companies operating overseas jumped 52 percent year-on-year in 2017 to $137.8 billion, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

According to ministry officials, the strong growth was a result of a new stage of economic growth in the country, in which outbound direct investment has spread to different industrial sectors.