A man works on the CSCL Yellow Sea cargo ship at the Los Angeles Port in Los Angeles, California, USA, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

China confirmed on Tuesday that it would send a delegation to the United States to prepare a new round of high-level trade talks scheduled for October.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua published an announcement in which it said Liao Min, China’s vice finance minister, would lead the delegation set to visit the US on Wednesday. EFE-EPA