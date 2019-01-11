Polish authorities detained and charged the local sales director of Huawei Technologies Co., a Chinese national, for conducting high-level espionage on behalf of China, amid widening global scrutiny by Washington and its allies of the technology giant, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

The arrest is another bombshell for Huawei, following the early December detention of the company's chief financial officer in Canada, at the United States' request, on charges related to Iranian sanctions. Unlike those allegations, the nature of the charges in Poland speak directly to suspicions by Washington and other Western governments that Huawei could be used by Beijing as a global spying tool.