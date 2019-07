A Chinese employee works on the assembly line of C-Elysee sedans at the Citroën plant in Wuhan, China, July 2, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SHEPHERD ZHOU

Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2019 due to the decline in sectors such as auto-manufacturing and steel, official data released on Saturday showed.

According to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, profits during the first six months of the year stood at 2.98 trillion yuan (around $433 billion).