Chinese people walk near a power plant while smoke and steam are seen from chimneys in Beijing, China, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese industrial profits climbed 13.6 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2018, reported the National Bureau of Statistics Tuesday.

The figure is 1.1 percent lower than that recorded in from January to September, according to NBS.