An employee walks next to the production line in a wine factory in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 14 percent in the January-February period of this year compared to 2018, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, due to seasonal factors and the general slowdown of the Asian giant's economy amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Thus, the combined profits of industrial enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (around $2.9 million) reached a lackluster 708 billion yuan, according to NBS data.