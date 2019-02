A Chinese vendor waits for buyers at her fruit stall on a market in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's main inflation indicator, the Consumer Price Index, rose 1.7 percent year on year in January, marking its third consecutive month of slowdown, according to data published Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

January was marked by seasonal factors related to the Lunar New Year, which raised food, travel and services prices in rural areas to which city workers traveled during the holiday period, according to the head of the Urban Division of the NBS, Dong Yaxiu.