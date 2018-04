A vendor sells fruits and vegetables in a market in Beijing, China, on May 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A clerk counts Renminbi notes in a bank outlet in Huaibei, Anhui province, China on Aug. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WOO HE CHINA OUT

China's consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The March figure stands significantly below the year-on-year increase of 2.9 percent in February, when the CPI recorded the highest figure in the last five years, mainly due to the sharp rise in food prices.