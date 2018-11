Customers look at vegetables for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Dec 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Beijing, Nov 9 (efe-epa) – China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, increased 2.5 percent in October compared to the same month last year, the same rise that was recorded in September, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Friday.

In year-on-year terms, the main driver of inflation was the price of food, which rose by 3.3 percent compared to October 2017.