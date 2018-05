Pony Ma, chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent, speaks during the Fortune 500 Global Forum in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is having trouble making money from two of the biggest mobile games in its home market, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

People familiar with the matter say the difficulties stem from China's unofficial economic sanctions against South Korea for its decision to install a United States missile-defense system, even though there were signs of improving ties last year.