A manufacturing plant employee works on an assembly line constructing minivans at the SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile (SGMW) joint venture automobile manufacturing plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Mar 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YU FANGPING CHINA OUT

A photo dated Jan 4, 2016 showing a woman working on the production line of energy-saving lamps in a factory in Suining in southwest China's Sichuan province, China. EPA-EFE FILE/ZHONG MIN CHINA OUT

China's manufacturing industry in December recorded its first month of contraction since July 2016, with the Purchasing Managers´ Index (PMI) standing at 49.4 points, according to data published on Monday by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This reading is also the lowest since February 2016, when the PMI fell to 49 points.