China's manufacturing contracted for the third consecutive month in July, even though the Purchasing Managers Index advanced 0.3 points to 49.7, according to data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The figure, in line with analysts' expectations, shows a slight recovery thanks to production which, however, has not been enough to stop the slowdown.