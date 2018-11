Chinese people walk near a power plant while smoke and steam are seen from chimneys in Beijing, China, Jan 18 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Beijing, Nov. 30 (efe-epa) - Chinese manufacturing's growth rate dropped for the third month in a row, as the Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) hit 50 points, two tenths less than in October and just on the threshold of contraction, the National Statistics Office (ONE) reported on Friday.

Chinese manufacturing growth stagnated in November, its worst performance since July 2016's contraction, when the PMI dropped to 49.9 points. Figures bellow 50 points indicate contraction.