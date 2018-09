An investor passes by an electronic board showing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese shares lost ground on Tuesday after the United States imposed duties on $200 billion worth of imports from China the previous day.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 16.35 points, or 0.58 percent, to end trading at 2,781.14.