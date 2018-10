Chinese investors look at electronic screens showing stock movements at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, China, Jul. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/

Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's main stock market, closed the session on Monday with rise of 104.41 points, or 4.09 percent, to stand at 2,654.88.

The Mainland's other stock market, Shenzhen, closed up 361.08 points, or 4.89 percent, at 7,748.82.