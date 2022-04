Man Ray's photograph "Le Violon d'Ingres" on display at Christie's New York on 29 April 2022 ahead of an auction next month. EFE/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Mark Rothko's "Untitled (Shades of Red)" on display at Christie's New York on 29 April 2022 ahead of an auction next month. EFE/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Christie's chairman for 20th and 21st Century Art, Alex Rotter, presents Andey Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" at a press event in New York on 29 April 2022 ahead of an auction next month. EFE/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

One of Andy Warhol's iconic paintings of Marilyn Monroe is set to go on sale at Christie's Auction House and is expected to draw bids in the range of $200 million or more.

Completed in 1964, two years after Monroe's death, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" can be described as the American equivalent of the Mona Lisa, Christie's chairman for 20th and 21st Century Art, Alex Rotter, said Friday.