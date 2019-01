A file photo dated 18 November 2008 showing traffic light in front of Citibank logo in Hong Kong, China. Citigroup is to release Q4 and full-year results on 15 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YM YIK

Citigroup Inc. bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The bank's net income was $4.3 billion in the latest quarter, versus a loss of $18.9 billion a year earlier, when it took a large one-time charge related to the 2017 corporate tax cut.