The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it could block the merger between J Sainsbury PLC and AsdaGroup Ltd. if its concerns can not be addressed, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The regulator said it has provisionally found that the deal between the UK's second- and third-largest grocers could push up prices and reduce quality. It also said the merger could lead to a rise in prices at a large number of Sainsbury's and Asda petrol stations.