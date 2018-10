A man (L) sits in the shade next to a Coca-Cola kiosk in Caracas, Venezuela, May 25, 2016 (reissued Oct. 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A rebound in demand for diet cola lifted Coca-Cola's core soda business in the latest quarter, as consumers turned back to the zero-calorie drinks they once spurned, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The company's global soda volume grew 2 percent from the same quarter a year ago, led by rising demand for Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar, a reformulation of Coke Zero that tastes and looks more like original Coke, with a red circle on the cans.