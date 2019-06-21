Longtime rivals Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc. are dotting college campuses and workplaces across the country with machines that dispense cold, filtered water -- and can add bubbles and flavors on demand, but the customers have to supply the bottles, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Friday.

The soda giants are among the biggest bottled-water sellers in the country, with brands such as Dasani, Aquafina, smartwater and Lifewtr -- all packaged in PET, the plastic used to make soda and water bottles.