A view of an Indonesian worker standing next to Coca-Cola products in the Coca Cola Amatil Indonesia, Cikekodan Plant in Bekasi, West Java, March 31, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Coca-Cola is introducing the first new flavor in more than a decade for its namesake cola, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will go on sale across the US on Feb. 25, the beverage giant said Friday.