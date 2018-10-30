Colombian businessman Marlon Baena, seen here in an interview with EFE on Oct. 24, 2018, began his career at age 15 as a garment worker in his native Medellin, and 23 years later is a big clothing manufacturer who found success by uplifting his workers both socialy and on the job. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Garment workers are seen on the job on Oct. 24, 2018, at CRJ Moda, a firm started in Medellin by Marlon Baena, who made it a success by uplifting his workers both socialy and on the job. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian businessman Marlon Baena, seen here in an interview with EFE on Oct. 24, 2018, began his career at age 15 as a garment worker in his native Medellin, and 23 years later is a big clothing manufacturer who found success by uplifting his workers both socialy and on the job. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian businessman Marlon Baena began his career at age 15 as a garment worker in his native Medellin, and 23 years later is a big clothing manufacturer who found success by uplifting his workers both socialy and on the job.

Baena is owner and manager of CRJ Moda, a company that makes sports clothing and underwear for major Colombian brands and which, after years of work, looks toward expanding abroad to do business with foreign clients who already "have their eye on the company," he told EFE.