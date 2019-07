Colombian President Ivan Duque speaks during the closing session of an Ibero-American judicial conference in Medellin, Colombia, on July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Some 400 Chinese importers, investors and representatives of tourism agencies have confirmed that they will attend the Colombia-China Economic and Trade Forum later this week in Beijing and Shanghai, officials said Sunday.

The Colombian government is organizing the business event, which will take place July 30 and July 31 in the two Chinese cities.