An undated photograph showing the headquarters of state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol in Bogota, Colombia. EFE FILE

Colombia produced an average of 854,121 barrels per day (bpd) of petroleum in 2017, a figure that was down from the average of 885,000 bpd in the prior year, the Energy and Mines Ministry said Tuesday..

Last year's output, however, "remained above the medium-term budgetary estimate established at 840,000 barrels of crude per day," the ministry said in a statement.