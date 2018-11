Photo from Nov. 23, 2018 of a turdus ignobilis at the Finca Tinamu farm in San Peregrino (Colombia). EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo from Nov. 23, 2018 of a pitangus sulphuratus,, at the Finca Tinamú farm in San Peregrino (Colombia). EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo from Nov. 23, 2018 of a melanerpes rubricapillus, at the Finca Tinamú farm in San Peregrino (Colombia). EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Ecotourism is becoming popular in Colombia and in the central province of Caldas, which is home to 42 percent of the country's bird species, birdwatching is a great attraction for visitors.

Tinamu farm, located in the village of San Peregrino, outside the provincial capital of Manizales, went from welcoming 172 guests in 2016 to more than 1,000 so far this year, and owner Mauricio Londoño is proud.