The president of Colombia's LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Felipe Cardenas, tells EFE in an interview on Oct. 4, 2018, that Colombia, which has an LGBT population of some 3.4 million, will be the scene next month of the group's first business fair in this country and the biggest in Latin America. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

The president of Colombia's LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Felipe Cardenas, tells EFE in an interview on Oct. 4, 2018, that Colombia, which has an LGBT population of some 3.4 million, will be the scene next month of the group's first business fair in this country and the biggest in Latin America. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

The president of Colombia's LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Felipe Cardenas, tells EFE in an interview on Oct. 4, 2018, that Colombia, which has an LGBT population of some 3.4 million, will be the scene next month of the group's first business fair in this country and the biggest in Latin America. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Colombia, which has an LGBT population of some 3.4 million, will be the scene next month of the group's first business fair in this country and the biggest in Latin America, one of the organizers told EFE Friday.

"We decided to hold an activity open to the public this year and call it Wetrade 2018, a fair of different opportunities and businesses," the president of Colombia's LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Felipe Cardenas, said.