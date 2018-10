INNpulsa manager Ignacio Gaitan speaks on Oct. 10, 2018, during the Heroes Fest 2018 conference on innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America, being held in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Colombian Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo speaks on Oct. 10, 2018, during the Heroes Fest 2018 conference on innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America, being held in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

The Colombian government starting in November will place 1.1 billion pesos (about $355,000) in a new fund to finance entrepreneurial projects headed by women, authorities said Wednesday.

"The Empodera fund is an initiative that, among other things, has been developed in many countries the world over. For example, the Inter-American Development Bank has begun speaking of empowering women in the area of entrepreneurship," Colombian Commerce Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo told reporters.