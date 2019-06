Invest in Bogota director Juan Gabriel Perez speaks during an event in Bogota, Colombia, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

A delegation from Invest in Bogota, which promotes investment in Colombia's capital, is meeting with investors in New Zealand and Australia, officials said Sunday.

"We want Asia and the Pacific, which have invested nearly $200 billion in Latin America in the past decade, to find in Bogota and Colombia a gateway to the region," Invest in Bogota director Juan Gabriel Perez said.