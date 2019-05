An employee works at Obleas Michel, a thriving Medellin, Colombia-based family business that offers a twist on a traditional Latin American wafer dessert known as the oblea. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

An employee works at Obleas Michel, a thriving Medellin, Colombia-based family business that offers a twist on a traditional Latin American wafer dessert known as the oblea. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Natalia Quintero, owner of a thriving family business that offers a twist of a traditional Latin American wafer dessert known as the oblea, is interviewed by EFE in Medellin, Colombia, on May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A Colombian female entrepreneur is enjoying tremendous success in her second go-around at launching a business, running a prosperous family enterprise that offers a twist on a traditional Latin American wafer dessert known as the oblea.

Natalia Quintero had to learn her business acumen the hard way though, with her initial attempt at launching a company - making ice cream cones and related products at her home in this northwestern city - failing after two years.