Colombian businesswoman Luz Angela Perez went from selling stuffed animals, cards and chocolates in a "feelings store" to heading her own large-scale printing company with credit and training being the main tools for growing the business and diversifying its services.
Perez, who changed her focus from international business to graphic design, discovered her true vocation when she experienced the familiar impulse to open her own business 13 years ago, starting up a small shop where she could engage her creativity.