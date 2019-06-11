Photo dated May 31, 2019, showing the owner and manager of the Somos Impresion Digital company in Bello, Colombia, Luz Angela Perez. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega

Photo dated May 31, 2019, showing one of the owners and production manager of the Somos Impresion Digital company in Bello, Colombia, Sebastian Ramirez. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega

Photo dated May 31, 2019, showing one of the employees at the Somos Impresion Digital company in Bello, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega

Colombian businesswoman Luz Angela Perez went from selling stuffed animals, cards and chocolates in a "feelings store" to heading her own large-scale printing company with credit and training being the main tools for growing the business and diversifying its services.

Perez, who changed her focus from international business to graphic design, discovered her true vocation when she experienced the familiar impulse to open her own business 13 years ago, starting up a small shop where she could engage her creativity.