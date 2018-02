A couple wearing Colombia's Risaralda province typical costumes pose during the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism fair in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Colombia's Risaralda province Gov. Sigifredo Salazar Osorio (C) attends the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism fair in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

People disguised as birds from Colombia's Risaralda province during the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism fair in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Colombia's main coffee-growing region, the central province of Risaralda, has invested close to 20 billion pesos ($6.9 million) to boost tourism, Gov. Sigifredo Salazar Osorio told EFE.

The funds will be used to promote several programs, some of which involve industry partnerships with the public sector, the governor said at the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism fair in Bogota.