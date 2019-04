A worker on March 28, 2019, installs a milking machine on the Colombian dairy farm of Delio Arboleda, one of the technological elements that have boosted both quantity and quality of milk production, as have correct hygiene, healthy livestock and the permanent presence of a veterinarian. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian dairy farmer Delio de Jesus Arboleda, seen here on March 28, 2019, filters milk before putting it in a refrigerator tank that protects its quality, one of the technological elements that have boosted both quantity and quality, as have correct hygiene, healthy livestock and the permanent presence of a veterinarian. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

Colombian dairy farmer Delio de Jesus Arboleda, seen here on March 28, 2019, uses the milking technology learned through courses given by the Interactuar Corp. that has boosted production and quality, as have his methodical work, correct hygiene, healthy livestock and the permanent presence of a veterinarian. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

In one of the most milk-producing municipalities in Colombia, Delio de Jesus Arboleda has developed special ties with the cows on his La Campiña dairy farm, where he has made milking an art aided by innovative technology.

Before the sun begins to rise over San Pedro de los Milagros, he makes his first contact with the herd, which only requires his presence to fall in line and start an organized amble to where he will begin collecting the first liters (gallons) of his well-known milk.