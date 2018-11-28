Workers of the Mongibello Estate prepare flower bouquets, in Chia, Cundinamarca, Colombia, 27 November 2018. The flower estates in Colombia have already started preparing for the exports of roses, hydrangeas, carnations, lilies, irises, and chrysanthemums for next year's Valentine's Day, with an increase of up to a 50 per cent of the sector's workers. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A workers of the Mongibello Estate checks roses, in Chia, Cundinamarca, Colombia, 27 November 2018. The flower estates in Colombia have already started preparing for the exports of roses, hydrangeas, carnations, lilies, irises, and chrysanthemums for next year's Valentine's Day, with an increase of up to a 50 per cent of the sector's workers. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The farms where Colombia's flowers are grown have begun their preparations for the export of roses, carnations, hydrangeas, astromelias, lilies and chrysanthemums for Valentine's Day 2019, including an increase of up to 50 percent in the number of workers in the sector.

This was stated by the president of the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores), Augusto Solano, during a visit on Tuesday to the cultivation of roses at Mongibello farm in Chia, a city adjacent to Bogota. He also added that it is during this time that the demand for flowers abroad increases.