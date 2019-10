The manager and founder of the Fryscol company, an ice cream manufacturing firm in Medellin, Colombia, Jhon Alexander Arango, speaks with EFE in an interview on Oct. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Luis Eduardo Noriega

Stumbling across a machine for making ice cream 18 years ago changed the life of Jhon Alexander Arango, a Colombian who intuitively identified a gap in the market and went from making cardboard hats to a promising entrepreneur.

"It was like divine guidance. The spotlight went on for me. I didn't look for it," Arango - the manager and founder of Fryscol, a company that makes products for ice cream parlors and currently has 150 customers - told EFE.