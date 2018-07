A photo provided by the press office of the United States Southern Command showing Colombian President-elect Ivan Duque (right) listening to an explanation by USSOUTHCOM chief Adm. Kurt Tidd during a visit to that military institution on July 14, 2018, in Doral, Florida. EPA-EFE/Jose Ruiz/SOUTHCOM

The president of Bogota-based Universidad del Rosario, Jose Manuel Restrepo (center), speaks on Jan. 31, 2017, at that institution. Colombian President-elect Ivan Duque announced on July 14, 2018, in Miami that Restrepo would be his first trade minister. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/FILE

Colombia's president-elect named his first trade minister during a meeting here Saturday with Miami's Colombian community.

During the gathering, Ivan Duque said that his latest Cabinet pick, Jose Manuel Restrepo, currently president of Bogota-based Universidad del Rosario, would "make history" at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.