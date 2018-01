Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a panel session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Members of Swiss special police forces stand on the roof of the Kongress Hotel next to the Congress Center during the opening day of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The Colombian president said Wednesday that his country was committed to meeting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, but made it clear that help from the private sector was required to do so.

Juan Manuel Santos made his comments as part of a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alongside Nestlé chairman Paul Bulcke, president and CEO of China Energy Investment Corporation Ling Wen and CEO of Rock Creek Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss.