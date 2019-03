Danni Gonzalez (r.), creator of the Danni Crochet brand, speaks with Fabio Andres Montoya (l.), executive director of Interactuar, on March 7, 2019, in Apartado, Colombia, at a meeting of cultural business owners, whose alliance with the family social fund Confama, the Sura Foundation and the Interactuar Corp, is paving the way to their success. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

The Son Candela dance group performs on March 7, 2019, in Apartado, Colombia, at a meeting of cultural business owners, whose alliance with the family social fund Confama, the Sura Foundation and the Interactuar Corp, is paving the way to their success. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.