Photo of gold mined in a local stream taken on Sept. 27, 2018, in Santa Fe de Antioquia, a town long known for goldsmithing and jewelry-making, which now looks to attracting tourists with a Golden Way, along which gold is mined by artisans and proceeds to the hands of goldsmiths and jewelers. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Photo of golden jewelry made from locally mined gold taken on Sept. 27, 2018, in Santa Fe de Antioquia, a town long known for goldsmithing and jewelry-making, which now looks to attracting tourists with a Golden Way, along which gold is mined by artisans and proceeds to the hands of goldsmiths and jewelers. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Artisan miner Gustavo Alcaraz extracts gold from a local stream on Sept. 27, 2018, outside Santa Fe de Antioquia, a town long known for goldsmithing and jewelry-making, which now looks to attracting tourists with a Golden Way, along which gold is mined by artisans and proceeds to the hands of goldsmiths and jewelers. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Santa Fe de Antioquia, a town long known for goldsmithing and jewelry-making, now looks to attracting tourists with a Golden Way, along which gold is mined by artisans and proceeds to the hands of goldsmiths and jewelers.

Inspiration for the project came last July when the town hosted the Latin American symposium "Under Construction III," a presentation of the different steps in the activities of the community, located at some two hours from Medellin.