Colombian businesswoman Marleny Giraldo turned a small garment-making workshop with three sewing maching operators into a solid company that, with the work of 28 employees, turns out at least 90,000 pairs of pajamas every year for clients in at least five countries.

With a tireless longing to learn, its creator, who started out in the textile-garment sector at age 18 as an underwear packer, started her business almost 30 years ago at her home in Medellin.