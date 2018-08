The president and CEO of Arlington, Virginia-based AES Corporation, Andres Gluski (C); the president of AES for Panama, Miguel Bolinaga (L); and the president of AES for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, participate in a press conference in Colon, Panama, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ibarra

An overview of the AES Colon combined facility, which consists of a combined-cycle power plant and Central America's first regasification plant for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The facility was inaugurated on 17 August 2018 in Colon, Panama. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ibarra

A 381-megawatt combined-cycle power plant and Central America's first regasification terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) were inaugurated Friday in Panama, the AES Corporation said.

The AES Colon combined facility will receive LNG tankers from the United States, which thanks to the recent expansion of the Panama Canal can now cross that inter-oceanic waterway.