Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation during a break at the Allen and Company 33rd Annual Media and Technology Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, July 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

A view of a sign on the Comcast Building in New York, New York, USA, on Feb. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Global media and technology company Comcast Corporation on Tuesday made a takeover bid for the United Kingdom broadcaster Sky UK totaling 22 billion pounds sterling ($31 billion) in an attempt to rival and outdo a previous offer made by Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of media giant 21st Century Fox.

According to a statement by Comcast, the corporation offered a cash proposal of 12.50 pounds per share, 16 percent higher than Murdoch, who founded precursor company Sky Television and currently owns 39 percent of Sky UK's shares.