Global media and technology company Comcast Corporation on Tuesday made a takeover bid for the United Kingdom broadcaster Sky UK totaling 22 billion pounds sterling ($31 billion) in an attempt to rival and outdo a previous offer made by Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of media giant 21st Century Fox.
According to a statement by Comcast, the corporation offered a cash proposal of 12.50 pounds per share, 16 percent higher than Murdoch, who founded precursor company Sky Television and currently owns 39 percent of Sky UK's shares.