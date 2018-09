The Sky satellite television broadcaster has been sold to the highest bidder - Comcast is the winner with an offer of 17.28 pounds ($22.59) per share, while that of Fox trailed with 15.67 pounds. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain

US giant Comcast has outbid 21st Century Fox at auction to buy Britain's satellite television broadcaster Sky, according to the UK acquisitions regulator Takeover Panel.

Following an auction behind closed doors, for which a maximum of three rounds was set, the Comcast offer stood at 17.28 pounds ($22.59) per share, while that of Fox trailed with 15.67 pounds.