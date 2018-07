The Melbourne city skyline and the port of Melbourne is seen from Yarraville, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY

The first rounds of trade negotiations between the European Union and Australia proved constructive and those with New Zealand were coherent, the European Commission said Monday.

The Commission published reports from the trade negotiations in a bid to foment transparency after EU officials met with Australia from July 2-6 and New Zealand from July 16-20.