Shale producers stand to benefit from the oil-market volatility unleashed by an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as United States companies vie with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for global market share, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.
The incident near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, through which one-third of the world's shipped oil passes, highlighted the risks associated with delivering oil from the Persian Gulf.