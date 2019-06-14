A frame grab from a handout video made available by the US Central Command shows a smaller boat near to what appears to be the vessel Kokuka Courageous, in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019 (issued June 14, 2019). EPA/US NAVY / US CENTRAL COMMAND HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Shale producers stand to benefit from the oil-market volatility unleashed by an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as United States companies vie with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for global market share, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

The incident near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, through which one-third of the world's shipped oil passes, highlighted the risks associated with delivering oil from the Persian Gulf.